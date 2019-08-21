|
|
Hakim, Sayime (Sammie)
Apr 25, 1923 - Aug 14, 2019
Sayime (Sammie) Hakim, age 96, died peacefully on August 14, 2019. She was born in Bochkaryovo Russia, now present day Belogorsk. She was a 20+ year resident of Sarasota and Venice. She previously lived in Baldwinsville, NY, Peekskill, NY, and San Mateo, California. She was preceded in death by her husband Enver Hakim of Sarasota and her brother Enver Akcora of Syracuse NY. She is survived by her son Naji Hakim and his partner Susan Mullins of Sarasota; granddaughter Deniz Hakim Butler of Brooklyn, NY; grandson Derek Hakim of Ancram, NY; granddaughter Dominique Hakim of New Paltz, NY; great granddaughter Imogen Butler of Brooklyn, NY; and many nieces and nephews. Sammie also lived in Harbin and Shanghai China, Turkey, and Malta before coming to the US. She retired from NY Medical College and was fluent in four languages. In addition to being a wonderful cook, she had a keen sense of humor. Sammie was a member of the American Turko Tatar Association in Burlingame Calif. Funeral arrangements were handled by the ISSB Mosque in Sarasota and Skyway Memorial Gardens in Palmetto. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ISSB Mosque in Sarasota. www.skywaymemorial.com/obituaries
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019