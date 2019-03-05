Home

Glynn, Scott
Oct. 14,1962 - March 1, 2019
Scott Glynn, 56, of Myakka City, Flordia, died on March 1, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 5815 Juel Gill Road Myakka City, FL Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Homes, 1015 14th Street West Bradenton, Fl. The family asks that in place of flowers a dontation be made in Scott's name to Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation. Condolences can be left at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
