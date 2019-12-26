|
|
Silvermann, Scott
May 7, 1958 - Dec 20, 2019
Born in North Miami Beach, FL., at 10 moved to Altamonte Springs FL. Graduated from Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs FL in May 1977.
Enlisted in US Army 97th Signal Battalion in Feb 1978 stationed in Mannheim, Germany. Honorably Discharged in Feb 1981.
March, 1981 went to work for Orlando Health Dept in Pest Control field.
Moved to Dallas, TX in March 1982 working in Pest Control field until he moved back to FL (Englewood in May 1995) where he remained in the Pest Control field for 38 years.
Scott was proceeded in death by his Mother Ellen J. Silverman in Nov. 2018. His Father Charles B. Silverman is still alive in Altamonte Springs, FL (sorry I went 1st Dad). Scott leaves behind his wonderful daughter Saige L. Silverman (living In Seattle WA) and the Love of his Life and Fiancee Ana Maria Knight. Scott also leaves behind their fur baby Jacob and a sister Leslie and nephew Ethan.
Scott enjoyed scuba diving, sand sculpting and cruising the Caribbean with Ana.
There are no planned services. Scott was cremated
and sprinkled about in Englewood, Manasota Key (where he lived for 23 years) and out in the Gulf of Mexico.
Scott asks in remembrance to Have A Bug Free Day.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019