Souders, Scott
Jul 3,1959 - Mar 8, 2020
Scott Souders of Sarasota passed away on Mar 8, 2020. He preceded in death by his parents, John and Barbara (Rydberg) Souders & sister, Cyndi Hill (Souders). He is survived by his 3 children, Jacob, Justin & Elizabeth (Mike) (Hendrickson) Souders, 5 grandchildren, Kinleigh, Justin, Rebecca, Mikey, and Lynzie. 3 siblings, Jack (Dixie) Souders, Sara (Steve) Dagen, Trish (Jeff) Mcllwaine. He proudly served 7 years in the US Navy. Funeral arrangements by: Gulf Coast Cremations. Services will be held at a later time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020