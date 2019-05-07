|
|
Skinner, Sean
June 14, 1944 - May 3, 2019
Sean Stanley Skinner passed away on May 3rd, 2019, following an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Detroit, MI on June 14, 1944. He was the son of Jaye and Frank Skinner. He spent his formative years growing up in Orchard Lake Michigan, graduating from Bloomfield Hills high school. He went on to the University of Michigan, graduating in engineering in 1967. Following, he and the love of his life, Patricia (Corpron), joined the Dow chemical company and moved to Midland, Michigan with their infant son Kevin. While working those early years in Midland, he completed his MBA at Central Michigan University. During his 34 years with Dow, he had a diverse career living in Midland, Houston and Indianapolis. Retiring in 2001, he enjoyed a short second career with Centerpoint Energy and Texas Genco in Houston. He and Pat retired to Sarasota in 2006. Sean enjoyed his rotary club, golfing buddies, and antique collecting throughout their marriage. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia. Also surviving is one son Kevin Skinner (Stacie) of Dallas, TX. A niece Bethany Smith (Darin), and two adorable grand nieces Reagan and London. Sean is survived by one cousin Micheal Patterson, Bay City, MI. He also leaves behind a sister, Karin Johnson, Perkins, MI. Brother Michael Kazol, Prescot, AZ and sisters Francie and Joannie, Oceanside, CA. In addition to his siblings, he leaves behind an extended list of Casimir's and Krouth's, families of his birth mother and father. Sean treasured his many, many good friends, but leaves with no regrets, and would tell anyone "It's been one hell of a ride!" Condolences only to Patricia K Skinner, 7612 Calle Facil Sarasota, FL 34238. There will be a private funeral mass for family only.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 7 to May 8, 2019