National Cremation & Burial Society N. Ft Myers
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
Selma Coutinho M.D.


1955 - 2020
Selma Coutinho M.D. Obituary
Coutinho, M.D., Selma
Oct 14, 1955 - Feb 06, 2020
Selma Coutinho M.D., age 64, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Selma was born October 14, 1955. She moved to the United States in 1980 and was a resident Pediatric physician at Maimonides Medical Center in New York City. She moved to Sarasota in 1986 and opened her medical practice, helping to treat thousands of children in the Sarasota area for 25 years. Selma was an active parishioner of Incarnation Catholic Church.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who is deeply missed by all. She is pre-deceased by her brother Carl and father Ludgero. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, T.Z. Coutinho M.D.; daughter Lisamarie; son Konrad of Washington, D.C.; daughter Danielle, son-in-law Sergej, grandson Leo, and Sergej's mother Luise of Munich, Germany. She is also survived by her mother Dora and brother Charlie of Mumbai, India; brother Tony, sister-in-law Dr. Lorna and nephew Joshua of Houston, Texas; sister Edna, brother-in-law Eugene, nephew Neal and niece Rochelle of Sydney, Australia; sister-in-law Dr. Evilasia, brother-in-law Loyola, sister-in-law Jennifer, niece Nicole, nephews Joseph and Kenneth, sister-in-law Gracinha, brother-in-law Danny, and niece Dilys of Goa, India; nephew Angelo of Austin, Texas; and nephew Joel of Dubai, UAE.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Incarnation Catholic School Angel Fund in Sarasota, FL or the Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Foundation in St. Petersburg, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
