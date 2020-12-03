Frank, Sewell

Jun 24, 1945 - Nov 28, 2020

Our Dear Husband and Father has gone to Heaven. Preceded in death by his parents Alice and Mervin Sewell, Sister JoAnn Indiciani & Brother Mervin Sewell. Survived by Spouse Phyllis Sewell, Brother Andrew Sewell and Sister Hannah Nunn. Children and Stepchildren, Douglas and Jackie Sewell, Jeffrey and Angie Sewell, Karen and Michael Wardzala, James Williams and Julie and Jeff Engberg. Many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren Nieces and Nephews.

Frank was employed by Western Electric for 40 years. Also a Veteran of the Vietnam war. After retirement he moved to Florida to boat, fish and enjoy the sunshine. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, VFW and Amvets post 312.

Service to be held at later date.

When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand that and Angel came and called my name and took me by the hand. The Angel said my place was ready in heaven far above and that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly loved. But when I walked through heavens gate I felt so much at home for God looked down smiled and said Son welcome home. So when tomorrow starts without me don't think we're far apart for every time you think of me I'm right there in your heart.





