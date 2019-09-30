|
|
Sklar, Seymour "Sy"
December 29, 1927 - September 25, 2019
Seymour "Sy" Sklar, age 91, passed away on September 25, 2019 with Karolyn, his beloved wife of 59 years, at his side.
Born in the Bronx, NY to Barney and Bella (Portman) Sklar, Sy is survived by his wife Karolyn, and his sister Roselyn Braun of Wharton, NJ. He was predeceased by his adored daughter Meredith Lorraine Sklar (Merry).
Sy attended DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx. He is also a graduate of Baruch College – The City University of New York (CUNY). Sy began his business career in retailing, as merchandise manager for several national discount department store chains, positions that required the family to relocate from Westbury, Long Island to Colonie, NY, Kendall, FL, River Vale, NJ, Green Bay, WI, and finally to Old Tappan, NJ, where they remained for 29 years. Once back in New Jersey, Sy changed career direction and formed Kasey Unlimited, a sales organization representing popular-priced men's and boys' outerwear, manufactured abroad. Sy traveled to the Orient for business, and he and Karolyn traveled extensively to Europe and Asia for pleasure.
Sy retired in 2004, when he and Karolyn moved to Sarasota, FL. He particularly enjoyed attending lectures at SILL, his season tickets to the Sarasota Orchestra concert series, dining out at local restaurants, and reading The New York Times from cover to cover.
For the past 1 3/4 years Sy was a patient at the Aviva Benderson Skilled Nursing Facility in Sarasota, where he received excellent care. The family has requested memorial contributions be made to the Aviva Benderson Employees Fund, C/O Aviva Business Office, 1959 North Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34235, or to a . Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019