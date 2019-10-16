|
|
Propes, Shari
June 19, 1962 - Oct. 8, 2019
Shari Propes, age 57, passed away on October 8, 2019. She was born in Buffalo, NY on June 19, 1962 and moved to Sarasota, FL in 1987
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Doug Propes, her mother, Donna Balco; sisters, Julie Johnson, Laurie Moretti; brother in laws, Mike Johnson, & Dave Moretti; sister & brother in laws, Christy & Nino Simunovic, Donna, & Tom Murphy, Kenny & Lorie Propes and 13 nieces & nephews.
When Shari moved to Sarasota, she worked at the Saw Mill, Turtles, & several years at the Sports page downtown. Everyone Shari came in contact with, respected & loved her. A rare quality!! Her personality was one of a kind. Shari was loved by all her nieces, nephews, & all family members. Shari was a wonderful & caring wife. Most important, she was a wonderful person!!
She will be sorely missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held in early November with the location, time, & date to be determine.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to hospice of Venice, Fl. Please share prayer, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019