Sharon Ann Jones


1940 - 2020
Sharon Ann Jones Obituary
Jones, Sharon Ann
Apr. 29, 1940 - Jan. 5, 2020
Sharon Ann Jones, 79, of Sarasota, FL, died on January 5, 2020.
Mrs. Jones is the mother of Bartlett Schlarman, Jr.; and survived by her son, Chris Schlarman of St. Louis, MO; her daughter, Stephanie Weis of Sarasota, FL; her grandchildren, Christopher Schlarman, Jr., Lillian Schlarman, Meredith Schlarman and Claire Schlarman of St. Louis, MO; and sister, Barbara Liska of Klamath Falls, OR.
Predeceased by her husband, Bartlett George Schlarman, Sr. and her second husband, LTC Mike Jones.
Sharon held various positions in business and served as a caregiver to terminal patients prior to her retirement. An avid cook and cat lover Sharon also volunteered in support of her children's sports and scholastic activities prior to moving to Florida. Sharon retired to Southwest Florida in the 1990's.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
