Giles, Sharon
Aug 19, 1937 - May 28, 2019
Mary and Dee Cherpital's daughter was born in Great Bend, KS on Aug. 19, 1937. She passed away peacefully at home in Bradenton, Fl. She is survived by her husband Tom, son John and a half brother Roger Berg.
Sharon attended Fairfield H.S. in Fairfield, IL. She graduated from S.I.U. with a B.S, in Education. She taught at Leigh School in Norridge, IL and Hale School in Schaumburg, IL.
Sharon met Tom Giles at S.I.U. and they were married in 1961. They lived in Schaumburg until they both retired and moved to Sarasota, Fl. Sharon enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Palm Aire Garden Club and a volunteer at Selby Garden for over 20 yrs. She was also a coordinator for the Elderhostel Program in Sarasota.
She was recognized for her years of volunteerism in the Sarasota community by the Friendship Center in 2006.
Sharon and Tom move to Peridia Golf and Country Club in 2013. She became very active as a member of the Social Committee and the Water Lillies. Sharon was a wonderful and charming lady with a warm smile.
She always looked for the best in every person met. We will miss her great sense of humor and her love of life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tidewell Hospice.
