|
|
Shenk, Sharon Joanne
February 26, 2019
Sharon Joanne Shenk, of Sarasota, Florida, died on February 26, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3pm to 4pm on March 4, 2019, at Community Bible Chapel, 4201 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota. Services will be held at 4pmon March 4, 2019 at Community Bible Chapel, 4201 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel, 2118 Constitution Blvd, Sarasota. www.yourtraditionsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019