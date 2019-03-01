Home

Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel
2118 Constitution Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34231
941-921-4247
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Community Bible Chapel
4201 Bahia Vista Street
Sarasota, FL
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Community Bible Chapel
4201 Bahia Vista Street
Sarasota, FL
Sharon Joanne Shenk

Sharon Joanne Shenk Obituary
Shenk, Sharon Joanne
February 26, 2019
Sharon Joanne Shenk, of Sarasota, Florida, died on February 26, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3pm to 4pm on March 4, 2019, at Community Bible Chapel, 4201 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota. Services will be held at 4pmon March 4, 2019 at Community Bible Chapel, 4201 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel, 2118 Constitution Blvd, Sarasota. www.yourtraditionsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
