Petramala, Sharon K. "Sheri"

Oct 6, 1951 - Sep 14, 2020

It is with great sorrow that the family of Sharon K. Petramala shares that she peacefully passed away on Sep. 14th, 2020; after her valiant 5-year struggle with breast cancer.

Sharon "Sheri" (née Widner) was born on Oct. 6, 1951 in Bass Lake, Indiana. She married her husband and best friend John W. Petramala and they had 36 wonderful years together.

Sheri is survived by her husband John Petramala of Englewood, Florida; mother Rosie Amidei of North Judson, Indiana; son Anthony Petramala and son-in-law James Murga, of Sarasota, Florida; step-daughter Sherrylynn Doherty and son-in-law Matt Doherty of Chicago, Illinois; sister Patricia Cox and brother-in-law Edsel Cox of Englewood, Florida; and half-brother Donald Amidei and sister-in-law Jan Amidei of Francesville, Indiana.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, Venice is handling arrangements.



