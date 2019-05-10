|
Weber, Sharon Lee Shanahan (Nee Hall)
Apr. 29, 1943 - May 8, 2019
Sharon Lee Shanahan Weber, 76, of Sarasota, FL., passed away peacefully on May 8th, 2019 with her family by her side. Service will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 6903 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL. 34231. Her celebration of life will continue at the nearby Woodside Terrace Clubhouse, 7048 Wood Creek Drive.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 10 to May 12, 2019