Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Rolinitis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Rolinitis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon Rolinitis Obituary
Rolinitis, Sharon
Jan. 14, 1938 - April 10, 2019
Sharon Elaine Rolinitis, 81 of Venice, FL passed away Wednesday, April 10th with her loving family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Margaret Hilligoss and brother Luis Hilligoss.
Surviving family includes her husband, William (Bill); son, William L. (Karla) Rolinitis; daughter, Lisa Dawn (Dale Dimke) French; brother, Terry (Cheryl) Hilligoss; sister in law, Sandy Hilligoss; granddaughter, Jennifer Hoffman; grandsons, Joshua Carlson, John French, Alexander Rolinitis, Nicholas Rolinitis; 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Sharon attended Westville High School in IL where she met the love of her life who became her husband of 60 years. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Sharon was a homemaker whose destiny was to love her husband with all her heart and to create a family full of love. Sharon will be missed by all that knew her.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with Service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now