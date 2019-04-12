|
|
Rolinitis, Sharon
Jan. 14, 1938 - April 10, 2019
Sharon Elaine Rolinitis, 81 of Venice, FL passed away Wednesday, April 10th with her loving family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Margaret Hilligoss and brother Luis Hilligoss.
Surviving family includes her husband, William (Bill); son, William L. (Karla) Rolinitis; daughter, Lisa Dawn (Dale Dimke) French; brother, Terry (Cheryl) Hilligoss; sister in law, Sandy Hilligoss; granddaughter, Jennifer Hoffman; grandsons, Joshua Carlson, John French, Alexander Rolinitis, Nicholas Rolinitis; 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Sharon attended Westville High School in IL where she met the love of her life who became her husband of 60 years. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Sharon was a homemaker whose destiny was to love her husband with all her heart and to create a family full of love. Sharon will be missed by all that knew her.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with Service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019