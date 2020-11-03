Soyars-Bourque, SharonSep 17, 1963 - Oct 27, 2020Sharon was born in Massachusetts to Paul and Marie Bourque (nee Audett). She was a Florida resident for over 50 years. She loved horses, fishing, boating, spending time with family, friends, at the beach and telling jokes.Sharon leaves behind her father Paul (Maine), four brothers, Stephen (Arcadia), Stuart (Maine) and Robert and Thomas (Port Charlotte); two sisters, Laurie (North Port) and LeAnne (New Hampshire); many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother Marie Harnum, sister Paula Bourque and stepfather Howard Harnum.A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.