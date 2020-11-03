1/
Sharon Soyars-Bourque
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Soyars-Bourque, Sharon
Sep 17, 1963 - Oct 27, 2020
Sharon was born in Massachusetts to Paul and Marie Bourque (nee Audett). She was a Florida resident for over 50 years. She loved horses, fishing, boating, spending time with family, friends, at the beach and telling jokes.
Sharon leaves behind her father Paul (Maine), four brothers, Stephen (Arcadia), Stuart (Maine) and Robert and Thomas (Port Charlotte); two sisters, Laurie (North Port) and LeAnne (New Hampshire); many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother Marie Harnum, sister Paula Bourque and stepfather Howard Harnum.
A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
135 N Lime Ave
Sarasota, FL 34237
(941) 365-1767
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved