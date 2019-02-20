|
|
Brown, Sheila
Dec. 21, 1965 - Feb. 10, 2019
Sheila Brown, 53, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Feb. 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Feb., 22, 2019 at New Hope Holiness with Deliverance Ministries. Services will be 11:00am on Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 at Happy Gospel Church. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories; her husband, Steve Brown; daughters, Daysha Spries and Shaquille Brown; son, Steven Brown Jr.; step-daughter, Crystal Brown-Lodge; sisters, Vickie Jackson Spradley, Dondra Jackson, Tiffany Jackson, Janie Jackson, Dorothy Clark, Irene Glover and Shirley Jackson; brother, Anthony Smith; 8 grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019