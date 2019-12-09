|
Olin, Sheila S.
September 19, 1937 - December 8, 2019
SHEILA S. OLIN, age 82, died peacefully on December 8, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. She grew up happily in Massillon OH with loving parents Leonard and Lillian Steinberg and an adored sister. She and Richard Olin married in 1957, and spent nearly 4 years in the Coast Guard in Astoria, OR and Cleveland, OH before settling in downtown Chicago. Her wonderful quality of connecting with people led to a large collection of friends there, and she volunteered to be the Youth Group Director of KAMII Temple in Chicago during the tumultuous 1960's. Some of those teens are still friends. Sheila and Richard spent many adventures sailing over 10,000 miles together. In 1980, they moved to Longboat Key to spend more time together, and where Sheila's nature quickly turned new friends into a caring community. An early member of Temple Beth Israel, Longboat Key, she pitched in wherever there was a need. Moving to Sarasota Bay Club 2 years ago, Sheila worked her magic and had warm connections with many of her new neighbors there.
She is survived by Richard, her husband of 62 years, children Pamela Olin and Andrea Feldmar (Larry Atlas), grandchildren Jamie Feldmar, Rachel Cable, Robyn Feldmar and Miles Cable and sister Debbe Dreyer, niece Stephanie Natinsky (Howard), nephew Jeffrey Dreyer (Steve).
Contributions may be made to Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Rd, Longboat Key 34228 or Blue Butterfly/Tidewell Hospice (a program for grieving children), 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019