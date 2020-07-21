Zelonis, Shelia Rae

June 16,2020

Shelia graduated from the University of Alabama during the Coach Bear Bryant era of college football. No surprise to anyone who knew her that she loved college football and especially her alma mater BAMA.

Shelia received her Master's degree in education at the University of South Florida, and was a teacher and guidance counselor at McIntosh Middle, Booker Middle, and Nokomis Elementary Schools. She was a Supervisor of Pupil Support Services, a Behavioral Analyst, and a multi-district Project Manager for the S.E.D. Network obtaining treatment for severely emotionally disturbed children.

Shelia is survived by her husband, Bill. Also her sisters: Mary (Danny), Julie (Jim), and her brother Michael. Shelia had three nieces: Elizabeth, Amanda, and Meaghan; and a nephew: Tom. There were two step daughters: Bethany and Tabitha, eight great step grandchildren and one great grandnephew. Her mother and father, Babs and Billy Ray, preceded her.

Besides college football, Shelia loved playing Rook and Canasta with her family and friends, dancing, and entertaining at home. She always tried to make people feel special when they were around her.

Shelia never missed an opportunity to pose with a statue, a memorable background, or a cardboard figure.

No one could send her anything better than flowers.

"Thank you" was a frequently used word in her vocabulary.

You knew where you stood with Shelia. There was only honesty and directness.

She was my Jiminy Cricket, my conscience. My sit-next-to-me partner. My Editor of emotions. My first smile in the morning.

Shelia showed her strength of character and her endurance of character through her long battle with two terminal cancers. She never gave up.

And we, her family and friends, find comfort in remembering how we enjoyed her special presence for 65 years.

A Celebration of Life for Shelia is pending.



