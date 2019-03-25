|
|
Lille, Shelly
July 23, 1950 - March 21, 2019
Shelly was born in Catskill, NY and later resided in Sarasota, Fl for 30 years. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lille; sisters: Marlaya Wyncott, Kathy Hirsch (deceased), Elizabeth Hirsch, and Kristine Hirsch. Shelly attended SUNY Cortland, graduating in 1972 with a B. S. in Science/Education. She began her career in mammography at the Wende Logan Young, M. D. Clinic, in Rochester, NY 1972-1975. Shelly learned mammography during the early development of mammography specialization. She consulted with early mammography machine manufacturers about features and innovations required for mammography from the imaging practitioner's viewpoint. She was an Independent mammography consultant 1976-2019 and lectured and taught R.T. technologists in the U. S., Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and the Caribbean Islands. She was one of three women appointed by the federal government to organize and standardize the field of mammography. To that end, she was an author of medical textbooks and articles regarding current research and medical practice. She co-authored 4 editions of "Mammography Imaging - A Practical Guide" Welters Kluwer Lippincott Williams & Wilkins. Shelly was a national and international consultant, and lecturer. Her most recent venture was to help develop a program that will improve the quality of mammogram images so that even better diagnoses can be made. She also maintained her status as an x-ray technician for 42 years. She had a significant impact on the field, but you would never know it from talking with her or her husband.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019