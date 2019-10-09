|
|
Mathews, Shilanda Tamika
Nov. 11, 1976 - Oct. 7, 2019
Shilanda Tamika Mathews, 42, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:00am on Sat., Sat. Oct. 12, 2019 at Light of the World International Church. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherished her memories: husband, Lawrence Mathews; sons, Henry Ford Jr., JaQuavyis Gordon and Tra'Lawrece Mathews; sisters, Tonia Baldwin, Jackie Bryant, and Tanya Bryant; brother, Melvin Bryant Jr.; along with many loving relatives and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019