Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Light of the World International Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shilanda Mathews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shilanda Tamika Mathews


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shilanda Tamika Mathews Obituary
Mathews, Shilanda Tamika
Nov. 11, 1976 - Oct. 7, 2019
Shilanda Tamika Mathews, 42, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:00am on Sat., Sat. Oct. 12, 2019 at Light of the World International Church. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherished her memories: husband, Lawrence Mathews; sons, Henry Ford Jr., JaQuavyis Gordon and Tra'Lawrece Mathews; sisters, Tonia Baldwin, Jackie Bryant, and Tanya Bryant; brother, Melvin Bryant Jr.; along with many loving relatives and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shilanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now