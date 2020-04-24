|
|
Blanton, Shirley Ann
Sep 7, 1935 - Apr 22, 2020
Shirley Ann Blanton passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 in Sarasota. Shirley was a Sarasota resident for 62 years and a Sarasota County elementary teacher for 32 years. Born in Muncie, Indiana, to Louis and Bertha Rinker, she graduated from Muncie Central HS in 1953 and from Ball State University in Muncie in 1957 with a degree in Education.
After moving to Sarasota in 1957, Shirley met her future husband, Robert "Bob" Blanton, a Sarasota native, on a blind date. They married on April 16th, 1960 at First Christian Church and had two children, Jeff and Jennie. During her 32 years as a teacher, she taught at Alta Vista, Wilkinson and Fruitville Elementary Schools, primarily 2nd grade. She cared deeply for each and every one of her students and her proudest life accomplishment was the impact she made on the lives of the hundreds of students she taught over the years.
Shirley was a charter and long term member of Beneva Christian Church and was instrumental in forming the church and the construction of the church building. She served as an elder, a leader of the women's outreach group, and founded the Bifocal Bunch senior club. She sang in the choir every Sunday. For the last 10 years she attended St. John's United Methodist and was a member of the choir.
After retiring from the school system in 1992, Shirley and Bob spent their summers in the Blue Ridge Mountains in West Jefferson, NC, where they were faithful members of Jefferson United Methodist Church. They enjoyed the mountains and the cool weather as well as day trips with the church's Senior Group and the numerous mountain music festivals in the area. In 2004, they relocated their summer home to Franklin, NC, and were members of First United Methodist Church.
Throughout her life, Shirley enjoyed cooking homemade dishes for her family. She loved to travel and spent many hours doing puzzles and researching her family genealogy. She will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate to know her.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Bob, her sister, Jeanne Chilton of Dunedin, FL, her beloved children, Jeff Blanton (Anneliesse) of Prescott, AZ and Jennie Peluso (Bart) of Round Rock, TX, and four grandchildren; Diego, Bobby, Bart and Suzie.
Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date this summer and family and friends will be notified. Donations in her memory can be sent to Tidewell Hospice Fund Development, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL, 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020