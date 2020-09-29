Brabeck, Shirley Ann

Jan 4, 1932 - Sep 14, 2020

Shirley Ann Brabeck (Jeppson) was born on the family farm in Aitkin, Minnesota on January 4, 1932. She and her sister Carol were raised in Minneapolis by their loving parents, Ralph and Claire Jeppson. Shirley attended the University of Minnesota where she was homecoming queen and the first female cheerleader. An accomplished piano player, dancer, model, and actress, she played Ophelia opposite Robert Vaughn in Hamlet at U of M and was first runner up for Miss Minnesota in 1950. While attending University she met and fell in love with Dan Brabeck, Jr. They married June 18, 1951. They have lived together in Virginia, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas, and Florida. They went on numerous family vacations with their 4 children and taught them all to waterski. She made every Thanksgiving, Christmas, and holiday special. They enjoyed 69 years of love and marriage. They were travelers, dancers, boaters, and card players, who loved to spend time with family and friends. They were active in many churches and non-profit organizations over the years. Shirley was a compassionate, tender, loving soul. As a woman of great faith, she spread kindness, faith, and joy into this world. Shirley had great sense of humor, an infectious laugh, loved to read, and was a capable, creative writer. She was also tenacious with the Sunday crossword. Shirley believed in equality for all. She was proud of her mother who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King. Shirley and Dan retired to Sarasota in 1990. They moved into Bay Village in 2006. Shirley was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2013. Her husband Dan has been a loyal, devoted, faithful, loving partner throughout Shirley's long goodbye.

Shirley is survived by her husband Dan, their four children : Dan Brabeck III (wife Gigi) of Oregon, Stephanie VanDerhagen (husband Terry) of Kansas, Sandy Brabeck of Sarasota, John Brabeck (wife Jeanie) of Chicago, her sister Dr. Carol Elbing and (Brother-in-law Dr. Alvar Elbing ) of Sarasota, her 9 grandchildren : Jennifer, Katie, Erica, Kristin, Jeffrey, Sean, Scott, Stefan, and Emily, and 13 great grandchildren.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



