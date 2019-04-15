|
Schickler, Shirley Arlene
May 11, 1930 - Apr. 4, 2019
Shirley Arlene Schickler (Spidle) was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 11th, 1930, and she passed away peacefully on April 4th, 2019. Shirley grew up in Arlington MA, raised her family in Commack, NY and lived in retirement for thirty-one years with her husband William John Schickler Jr. in Sarasota, FL. Shirley was the second of four children born to Joseph and Janet Spidle. She graduated in 1948 from Arlington High School in MA, and at age 20, she married her husband William (Bill) to whom she was married for 68 years. Although she was thoroughly devoted to her family, she decided to work toward her college degree in psychology, which she proudly earned from Hofstra University in 1970. Although being a mother to her beloved sons was her priority, she became the first woman to be elected as Receiver of Taxes in Smithtown, NY, serving from 1975 to 1983. In addition, she was a community assistant to her state senator and a Republican committeewoman from 1983-1988, also in Smithtown. After retiring to Sarasota in 1988, she became an avid golfer and volunteered for many years at S.P.A.R.C.C (Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center). In addition, she was a member of Church of the Palms and The Meadows Country Club. Shirley will long be remembered as a very loving lady who was devoted to her family throughout her life. She was passionate about many social causes, and she always made herself available to any family member who needed her support. She had a life-long love of children, and she was particularly dedicated to her three grandchild who were so precious to her. It was not uncommon for Shirley to stop in the street to address a child. Finally, her love of children was reflected by decades of support to many children's charities. Survivors include her husband William J; a son William; daughter-in-law Wendy; three grandchildren Andrew, Jamie and Colin; grandson-in-law Winston; great-grandson Idris; a brother Roger; and sister-in-law Joan. A son Robert, sister Janet and brother Richard preceded Shirley in death. A graveside service will be held at a later date at The Smithtown Rural Cemetery in Smithtown, NY. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2019