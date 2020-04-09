|
|
Jarvis, Shirley Clariece Robertson Wicks
Oct 28, 1921 - Mar 14, 2020
Shirley lived in New York, Virginia & Ohio before moving to Venice in 1975. She was predeceased by her husband Linnie Jarvis, daughter Joyce Carlisle (David) of her husband Gerard Wicks, and her parents Raymond and Blanche Robertson. Shirley is survived by four grandchildren (Sarah Quackenbush, Abigail Carlisle, Benjamin Carlisle & Bethany Carter), nine great-grandchildren, and her partner L. (Grandpa) George Armstrong. Greatly beloved by her family and friends, Shirley was kind to everyone and a constant source of faith and optimism. A graveside committal will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2020