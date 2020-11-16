Comer Heintz-Hill, Shirley

Jan 06,1934 - Nov 12,2020

Passed away on November 12, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Asheville, NC. Shirley was born on January 6, 1934 to Anthony and Amelia Sitter Comer. She lived in Erie, PA much of her life. She was the first in her family to graduate, Class of 1952 from Villa Maria Academy. Preceded in death by her father Anthony, her mother Amelia, her sister Arlene, brother Robert and sister Louise. Surviving family

members include her sister Rose Comer, her daughter Cheri Dweck her husband Joe Dweck, daughter Lynne Heintz and daughter Mary Turco and her husband Ken Turco. She has 5 grandchildren Melissa, Raymond and spouse Kristin, John and spouse Lindsey, Amelia and Grace and 4 Great Grandchildren. Our Mom was very devoted to her family and will be missed beyond measure. A memorial mass will be held in her honor at her church, St. Martha's Catholic Church in Sarasota, Florida. In lieu of flowers you can donate to The Alzheimers's Association or your local ASPCA she truly loved animals. Mom we all Love you dearly, Rest in Peace, till we meet again.



