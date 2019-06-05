|
Brewer, Shirley Cotton (Teenie)
Dec 13, 1950 - May 30, 2019
Shirley Cotton (Teenie) Brewer, 68, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 30, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Church, 2410 4th Avenue East, Palmetto, Florida. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Church, 2410 4th Avenue East, Palmetto, Fl. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 5 to June 6, 2019
