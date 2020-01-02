|
Butler, Shirley Denning
February 22, 1920 - December 20, 2019
With sadness the family of Shirley Denning Butler announce her passing on December 20, 2019 at age 99. Shirley was born in Chicago on February 22, 1920. There she met the love of her life, Jess Butler, and they married in 1940. During the war years Jess was stationed at bases in the US so they traveled and their family grew. With three children they finally settled in Pittsburgh. Shirley was a loving wife and mother. Family was her first priority but she held part time jobs with The American Heart Association, the March of Dimes, The Census Bureau, and as a Real Estate agent. They retired in Florida and enjoyed family visits, the beach, dancing, and entertaining. They spent a good portion of the next 25 years traveling in their RV until Jess passed away in 2006. Shirley is survived by her daughters Bonnie Finch (Jay) and Sandra Cullen (Patrick); and son Richard Butler (Christine). Also surviving are grandchildren Karen Cox (Mitch); Julie Crane (Euan), Michael Finch, and Daniel Finch (Michelle); Patrick Cullen and Matthew Cullen. Shirley's great grandchildren Max, Xander, and Finnan will miss their GiGi. Shirley was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. The family wishes to thank all those who lovingly cared for her at Tuscan Gardens and Tidewell Hospice. Services will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery where Shirley will be interred with her husband Jess. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, Fl 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020