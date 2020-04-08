|
Levine, Shirley G.
Feb 6, 1925 - Mar 17, 2020
Shirley (Gross) Levine of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Albany, NY, died at the age of 95 on March 17, 2020. She was born in Nyack, NY to Anna and Charles Gross. She was a well-loved math teacher and guidance counselor at Albany High School, Albany, NY. She graduated from Albany State Teachers College in 1947 earning a Master's degree in education in 1958. Shirley thoroughly enjoyed her retirement in Sarasota and was active in the arts, bridge, and golf and tennis and particularly enjoyed her friends Sue Lelli, Doris Caplan, and her close family Mike and Millie Serling.
Shirley was pre-deceased by her husband, Stanley Levine (Albany, NY-1978) and later by her partner, Harry Becker (Sarasota, FL-2012). She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey M. Levine (Barbara) of Phoenix, AZ and Robert Levine of Boca Grande, FL; grandchildren, Tianna Rose Levine of Sarasota, FL and Jonathan S. Levine of Phoenix, AZ, and great-grandchildren, Jacob and Elizabeth Levine of Phoenix, AZ. Shirley had a wonderful way of acknowledging people for who they are. Her smile, wit, and wisdom will be missed.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020