Green, Shirley H.
Aug. 5, 1938 - May 23, 2020
Shirley H. Green, 81, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Bradenton, died on May 23, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Bradenton Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 26 to May 28, 2020.