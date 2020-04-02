|
|
Knott, Shirley Mae
Dec 28, 1935 - Mar 24, 2020
Shirley Mae Knott passed away at the age of 84 on Tuesday March 24, 2020 while surrounded by her family after a long battle with Dementia & Parkinson's.
Shirley was born December 28, 1935 to Clement and Nellie Hawver in Davenport, New York. Her family would move to Hawthorne, California where Shirley graduated from High School and attended Biola College. Having acquired her degree in Education, she also became engaged to her first husband, Lloyd Salazar, the father of her two children, Gayle and Kenneth.
There were various moves around upstate New York until they moved to West Islip, Long Island where Shirley taught elementary classes. In 1969, with the passing of her husband Lloyd, Shirley continued to teach and raise her two children.
The next chapter of her life began with her marriage to Peter J. Knott in the summer of 1976. They relocated to Babylon, New York and would eventually retire to live in Sarasota, Florida. Their love of the northwest and with family in Oregon and Canada they eventually summered in Sidney, British Columbia, Canada and wintered in Florida. Together, Peter and Shirley lived a good life. Peter preceded her in death in June of 2013.
Shirley was best known for making fast friends and hosting gatherings. She could often be found with her book club, attending a yoga class, volunteering to rock babies or walking with buddies both in Florida and B.C. Shirley was quick to share a new recipe or a book. From tea parties to cocktail parties, her special touches were evident. Her love of learning was contagious and she was always willing to share her latest nugget of wisdom. Her grandchildren will long remember her for her creative scavenger hunts, sailboat rides, playing croquet and her reading books to them.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Gayle Martinez (Salazar); son, Kenneth Salazar; son in law, Peter Martinez; daughter in law, Lorraine Salazar; her grandchildren, Amanda Motzer, Joshua Martinez, and Kevin Salazar, as well as her three great grandchildren; Kiley Salazar, Elayna Martinez and Joshua Martinez Junior. She is also survived by her two sisters, Delores Manning and Nancy Hawver.
Memorial contributions can be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/
For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com
Due to the Corona virus outbreak, no memorial service is planned at this time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020