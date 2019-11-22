|
|
Timm, Shirley Mae (Samuelson)
1922 - 2019
Shirley Mae Timm, 97, of Sarasota and formerly Benton Harbor, Michigan passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at The Spring's Nursing Home in Sarasota. A kind and loving woman, she was the devoted wife of the late Robert E. Timm, Sr. for over 42 years. Shirley's life embodied her love for family, faith, and helping others through various volunteer organizations.
Born in Chicago on November 2, 1922, she moved to Michigan after meeting her husband Robert. During WW II, Shirley joined over 16 million other American women in the war effort as a Rosie the Riveter. She moved to Sarasota 63 years ago to raise her family and remained a full-time resident. Shirley was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church; she sang in the choir and participated in many other church activities. Shirley's faith was her guiding light throughout her life; she was a devoted member of her church.
Shirley was an accomplished artist, seamstress and floral designer, working many years at Siesta Flowers. She had a special fondness for music, theatre and the arts and she loved to travel. In her lifetime she traveled throughout the United States and abroad. Always actively involved in her children's church, school, Boy Scout and Girl Scout activities, she also served as a volunteer for Sarasota Memorial Hospital in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit as a Cuddler; she was one of the first to perform the First Sound Hearing Program for Newborn's.
Shirley is survived by her brother Robert Samuelson of St. Joseph, Michigan, her loving children and their spouses Robert Timm, Jr. and Mary Ann of Charlotte, North Carolina, Janice Slidell and Kemper of Sarasota, Florida, and Christine Montilio and George of Boston, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren, thirteen adorable great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. She is predeceased by her parents Julius and Elsie Samuelson, infant sister Caryl, and Betty Rothenberg of Michigan.
We were blessed to have such a loving, wonderful mother. Thank you all for your warm thoughts and prayers.
A memorial service for Shirley will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 2185 Wood Street, Sarasota, Florida, 34237. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Concordia Lutheran Church at the above address or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida, 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019