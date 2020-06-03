Shirley Mooney
Mooney, Shirley
May 26, 1945 - May 29, 2020
Shirley Mooney, 75, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 29, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a. m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St John Missionary Baptist Church 1700 1st Ave E., Palmetto, Fl 34221. Visitation Friday June 5, from 5-7 p. m. at the Church.. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St. W., Palmetto.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
