Mooney, Shirley

May 26, 1945 - May 29, 2020

Shirley Mooney, 75, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 29, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a. m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St John Missionary Baptist Church 1700 1st Ave E., Palmetto, Fl 34221. Visitation Friday June 5, from 5-7 p. m. at the Church.. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St. W., Palmetto.



