Bryne, Siobhan
Oct 4, 1925 - Jul 31, 2019
On July 31, 2019, Siobhan Bryne, an admired and beloved member of Sarasota, FL and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, died at ninety-three. Siobhan was born Joan Winnifred Murray on October 4, 1925 in Ballycarry, County Antrim, Ireland and reared outside London in South Harrow. An excellent student, she developed a life-long passion for art and theatre. Her lust for adventure took her as a young woman to Venezuela, where she met and married Woody Bryne. Their marriage lasted more than half a century and produced five children. After leaving Venezuela, they lived in Atlanta for eleven years, followed by more than thirty years in Sarasota, where Siobhan had a successful career as an antiques and art dealer at her business Now & Then. In 1999, they bought their first house in San Miguel de Allende, and began spending more and more of their time there. After Woody's death in 2007, she became a permanent resident of Mexico whose culture and people she loved so deeply. Siobhan's boundless creativity took many different expressions during her life; she painted and sculpted, acted and performed poetry, remodeled houses, and taught art to children, to name but a few of her enthusiastic endeavors. Her friends and admirers invariably allude to her enormous zest for life, her grace and her inimitable style. She was without a doubt one of the Grandes Dames of San Miguel de Allende, always a sparkling presence. Siobhan was preceded in death by her youngest child Alexander, husband Woody, and her daughter Joanna. She leaves behind her children Catherine Bryne and husband Marc Taylor, Richard Bryne and wife Sharon Worman, Stephen Bryne and wife Wendy Darling, as well as four grandchildren. The memorial service/wake/celebration-of-life for Siobhan will take place at 5:00 PM, October 20, 2019 at Casa de la Noche, Calle Órganos, San Miguel de Allende. Anyone interested in attending should contact [email protected] Donations may be made to the Pro Musica Youth Orchestra of San Miguel in her name.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019