|
|
Crawford, Slade
June 18, 1957 - May 22, 2019
Slade Alan Crawford, born June 18, 1957, passed away on May 22, 2019. Slade was the beloved son of the late Edythe Charette Crawford and Colonel Milton "Tate" Crawford. He is survived by his step-mother Betty Ware Crawford, and his loving partner, Abby Lynn Cooper, of Sarasota. He is also survived by his half-brother, Brad Crawford, and half-sister, Candace Crawford, as well as his nieces and nephews, and their children. Slade spent the past twenty years in Sarasota, working in the hospitality industry and lowering his handicap on the local golf courses. His memory will be carried on by those who knew and loved him. Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home – Wiegand Chapel. 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231. For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from May 29 to May 31, 2019