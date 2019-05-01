|
|
|
Mills, Slyvannia Vidal
July 21, 1972 - April 28, 2019
Slyvannia Vidal Mills, 46, of Tampa, Florida, died on April 28, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Matthew M.B. Church, 3708 East Lake Ave., Tampa, FL. Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Matthew M.B. Church, 3708 East Lake Ave., Tampa, FL Interment in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way. Sarasota, Fl .
Published in Herald Tribune from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More