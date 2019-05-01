Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
Resources
More Obituaries for Slyvannia Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Slyvannia Vidal Mills

Obituary Flowers

Slyvannia Vidal Mills Obituary
Mills, Slyvannia Vidal
July 21, 1972 - April 28, 2019
Slyvannia Vidal Mills, 46, of Tampa, Florida, died on April 28, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Matthew M.B. Church, 3708 East Lake Ave., Tampa, FL. Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Matthew M.B. Church, 3708 East Lake Ave., Tampa, FL Interment in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way. Sarasota, Fl .
Published in Herald Tribune from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.