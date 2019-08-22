|
|
James "JH", Smith
Aug 30, 1927 - Aug 19, 2019
James "JH" Henry Smith, of Bradenton was promoted to heaven on August 19, 2019 at the age of 91; he was born August 30, 1927. He was a native of Sarasota and graduated from Sarasota High School in 1945. He was a member of the varsity track team. JH was a longtime resident of Bradenton and a well-loved member of the community. He was a friend to all. JH retired from Seaboard Coastline Railroad after 42 years of service as a ticket agent.
JH is survived by his sister Alice Smith, sister-in-law Pearl Smith and his many nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years Julia Scutella Smith in 1997. His parents Herbert & Estelle Smith, sister Evelyn Huston, sister Liz Messenger, brother Bob Smith and nephew Ron Messenger.
Visitation will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home @ Palms Memorial Park 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota Florida. Funeral Service at The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home @ Palms Memorial Park 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota Florida Sunday August 25, 2019 at 2pm. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care. In lieu of flowers a memorial gift can be made to Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton or Meals on Wheels.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019