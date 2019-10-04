|
|
Burak, Sol
Dec. 22, 1922 - Sept. 27, 2019
Sol Burak, beloved husband, father, grandfather, step-grandfather, and great-grandfather, who loved his family above all else, passed away on September 27, 2019.
Born December 22, 1922, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he attended night classes at NYU, and graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy with a Bachelors of Science degree in 1945. He taught undergraduate classes at the Academy, and served in the Merchant Marine in World War II, retiring as a Lieutenant in the Naval Reserve.
A truly self-made man, he built a successful business, S. Burak & Associates, a distributor of industrial equipment. His spare time revolved around his family, and summers at the "camp" in Maine, where he reveled in his children, grandchildren and step-grandchildren boating, sailing, fishing and waterskiing.
A man of great intellect and few words, when he spoke, everyone listened.
He is predeceased by Marilyn Burak, his beloved wife of almost 65 years, and is survived by his daughters, Beth Burak and Janet Burak (Jim Lanzillo), his treasured granddaughters Sara and Kaila Hershman, his step-granddaughters Gabriela and Adriana Lanzillo, and his great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Benjamin and Jeronimo Gil and Julia and Matias Castro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tutors for Kids, 12085 SE 175th Loop. Summerfield, FL 34491.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019