Cox, Sondra S.
June 5, 1942 - April 29, 2019
Sondra S. Cox, age 76, of Sun City Center, FL passed away on April 29, 2019. She was born to Howard and Mary Sullivan in Canton, Indiana on June 5, 1942 and moved to Venice, FL in 1977. Sondra and her husband, Bob, moved to Sun City Center in 2014. She worked briefly in real estate, and was a rural letter carrier in Venice for 20 years. Sondra enjoyed watching her children play sports, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a huge Butler basketball fan and was active with her craft club and sewing.
Surviving family members include her husband, Robert Cox, Sr. of Sun City; sons Robert Cox, Jr. of Tampa. FL and Kevin Cox of Osprey, FL; daughter Kendra Slowik (Brian) of Tampa; grandchildren Brianna Slowik of Tampa, Rosie Slowik of Knoxville, TN, Clayton Slowik of Tampa and J.P. Slowik of Tampa. She was preceded in death by her sister Beverly Koemel.
Visitation will be held at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, on Sunday, May 5th, from 2:30 – 4:00 pm with a service to follow at Venice Memorial Gardens at 4:30 pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 1 to May 2, 2019