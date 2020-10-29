Mirrington, Sonia I.
Oct 4, 1921 - Oct 24, 2020
SONIA I. MIRRINGTON (nee Bishop), 99, passed away quietly in her assisted living residence in Tampa on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born October 4, 1921 in England, the daughter of Frederick Bishop and Edith Bishop. Sonia proudly served in the Royal Air Force as a Radio Operator during World War II. Sonia emigrated to the USA in 1956 and married her best friend, her husband Norman E. Mirrington the following year. In 1984, Norman and Sonia moved from Niagara Falls, NY to Sarasota, Florida, where they lived until Norman's death on March 20, 2017.
Sonia was greatly devoted to her family and to her faith. She loved animals and especially her dog Snowball. Sonia was predeceased by her husband on March 20, 2017. Sonia is survived by her son Michael (Karen) of Tampa, Florida and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for both Norman and Sonia will be conducted at St. Martha's Roman Catholic Church, 200 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, Florida at 10:00 AM on Monday November 16, 2020 followed by interment in Sarasota National Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com
. Flowers are greatly appreciated – as well as memorial donations to the Humane Society of Sarasota County, PETA or any non-profit organization that works for assistance to animals.