Yesler, Sophie Camille

Nov 28, 1983 - Jun 18, 2020

Sophie Camille Yesler, 36, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on June 18, 2020.

Survivors of her immediate family include her mother, Mrs. Martine Yesler, her father, Dr. Boyd Yesler with his longtime friend, Dr. Jennifer Jaworski, her sister Julia Yesler, and her two children, Chloe & Luca Yesler.

Sophie was a Sarasota, Florida native, born on November 28, 1983. She attended Pine View School, The Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale (Florida) for the Culinary Arts, and completed the Commercial Foods and Culinary Arts Program at the Sarasota County Technical Institute. Sophie had a passion for cooking, perhaps due to her partial French heritage and her Grandmother's influence of equal interest. Sophie was fluent in the French language, as well.

As children, Sophie and her sister were drawn to Equestrian activities, where she prevailed in many local, state, and national competitions.

Sophie adored her children, making every moment count. Her warm, outgoing, and often witty, comedic personality will be dearly missed.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, Sarasota, Florida. At the request of the family, services will be held privately.



