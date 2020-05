Or Copy this URL to Share

Bennett, Spencer

May 13, 1941 - May 7, 2020

Spencer Bennett, 78, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on May 7, 2020. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., May 16, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

He leaves to cherish his memories: children, Lisa Gibbons, Tony Green, Evelyn Bennett, Calvin Jones and Tony Jones; brother, Milton Bennett, Calvin Bennett and Kenneth Bennett; sisters, Katie Johnson, Ealene Jackson, Margaret Dickson, and Hazel Bennett; 19 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



