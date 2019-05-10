|
Weiss, Stanford L
January 28, 1927
- May 3, 2019
Stanford L. Weiss, known as Sandy, passed away on May 3, 2019 at home, in Sarasota, Florida with his children at his side. He courageously struggled with worsening emphysema for many years, never voicing a complaint and always finding joy in what he could do.
Sandy was born on January 28, 1927 in West Chester, Pennsylvania, the son of Morris and Anna Weiss. His two siblings, Evelyn Sondheim and Bud Weiss predecease him. He served in the Merchant Marines after graduating from Wyoming Seminary High School. Subsequently, Sandy went to the University of Michigan where he received a bachelor's degree in economics. While at Michigan, he met Geraldine London whom he married in 1949. Sandy attended Harvard Business School where he obtained a master's degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation, he worked for Wanamaker's Department Store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sandy returned to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania in 1953 where he joined the family business- Triangle Shoes which had retail stores throughout the mid-Atlantic. Following the dissolution of Triangle Shoes, Sandy was the project director for "Rural Health" which provided medical and dental service in under served areas of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Once retired, Sandy and Geraldine moved to the Sarasota area after living in Pennsylvania for 60 years and eventually Kobernick, an independent living facility, where Geraldine passed away in May of 2014.
Sandy was always philanthropic and was a recognized leader in the Wilkes-Barre community. He was a member of the boards of the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Kings College, Wyoming Seminary, United Health and Hospital Services, Home Health Services and the First Eastern Bank. He was the campaign chairperson for the United Way of Wyoming Valley and the United Jewish Appeal.
When not involved with work or community services, Sandy had a sense of adventure. He raced his sailboat on Harvey's Lake, Pennsylvania and flew a twin-engine plane. He enjoyed the New York Times and had an inquisitive and penetrating intellect. Sandy loved to research topics for his children and grandchildren and was full of sage advice. He enjoyed theater, bridge, political discussion, lunch with the ROMEOs (retired old men eating out), visits from family and time spent with Helen Sherman who became a close friend after the death of his wife.
Mr. Weiss is survived by his children, Richard Weiss, (wife Maureen Weiss), his daughter Marilyn Avery (husband Bill Campbell), his grandchildren Laura Weiss, Sasha Lodinger (husband David Lodinger), Emerson Avery (wife Sarah Longworth), Michael Avery (wife Lauren Rubin). He has 2 great grandchildren- Leah Avery and Endl Avery. He was very proud of his family.
Mr. Weiss was buried in the Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Daytona Beach, Florida. There will be many who miss him including the authors of this article- his children.
Contributions may be made in Sandy's memory to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) or a .
