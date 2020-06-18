Merrill, Stanley C.

Sep 12, 1931 - Jun 7, 2020

Stanley C. Merril 1931-2020 a very special man has died. He was not famous or well known, bu,t was loved by all who met him. Cheerful, honest, honorable, caring and respectful a true friend. Stanley was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle he took pride in all of us. He also was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. From his early years in Potsdam NY to his retirement to Venice FL, he was always upbeat and never negative. We all miss him so. Stanley is survived by his wife Frances Smith-Merrill of Venice FL, Son Jeff (Virginia) Merrill of Earlton NY, Daughter Jennifer (Charles) Merrill Fuller Berne NY, Step-Son David Smith of Venice FL, Stepdaughters Melissa Smith Venice FL and Nicole Smith Venice FL, Grandchildren Joshua Merrill of Oregon, Cora Fuller of NC, Tyler Merrill of NY, Sarah Wright of Venice FL, Adam Smith of Tempe AZ and Grigsby Arnette of Venice FL, Great Grandchildren Jaxson, Roman and Django. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota FL.





