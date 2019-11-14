Home

Stanley E. Dymek


1933 - 2019
Stanley E. Dymek Obituary
Dymek, Stanley E.
Jul 25, 1933 - Oct 25, 2019
Stan was born July 25, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Stan Sr. and Helen Dymek. Stan served in the U.S. Air Force which led to his long career in aviation with Eastern and Pan American Airlines. After which, he and his wife Enrica retired to Florida. Stan was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Enrica "Rikki". Stan is survived by daughters Deborah and husband Tim and Veronica and husband David, both of Tampa. Stan is also survived by his son Stanley and wife Jennifer and grandchildren Stan and Faith of Greensboro, N.C. Stan is also survived by his friend and loving companion Greta Pollock of N.J. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter. A private family service is planned.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
