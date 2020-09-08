Pernal, Stanley JJan 14, 1937 - Sep 3, 2020He is now free to travel among the stars…Stan was everyone's friend – funny, kind and generous. What a great guy! He worked sales and delivery jobs, but being a flea market vendor was the best. He could sell you the smile off his face.Stan was a wonderful father to Kathy (Ron) Key and Karen (Joe) Yucknis. He was step-dad to Jim (Kim), Dean (Marissa) and Donnie Schoff. You could ask for none better. He was big brother to John (Frances) and grandpa to Sarah, Joey, Zack, Noah, Luke, Abby, Peyton, and Hannah.Judi was not only his wife of 46 years, but his life partner and best friend. She helped him navigate the ravages of Alzheimer's and held his hand when he passed.Stan the man will be greatly missed. Folks - we just lost a good one! Go Cubes!Thanks too much to all the staff at HarborChase, where he resided for the last 3 years.