|
|
|
Jenkins , Stanley
Apr 2, 1955 - Feb 23, 2019
Stanley Jenkins , 63, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Feb 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Greater Hurst Chapel AME Church, 2730 N. Links Ave. Sarasota, Fl. Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Greater Hurst Chapel AME Church, 2730 N. Links Ave. Sarasota, Fl. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More