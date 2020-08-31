Kane, Stanley

June 5, 1920 - August 27, 2020

Stanley B. Kane, successful businessman, respected philanthropist, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of August 27, 2020. He had always said that 27 was his lucky number. On that day, his mother's birthday, shrapnel missed him in the trenches of the South Pacific. And years later, twice more on the 27th, two of his three daughters would be born. He'd be the first to agree that getting to live past 100 is also pretty lucky.

Stanley was born in 1920 on Caldwell Avenue in The Bronx, New York to Anna Epstein Kane from Warsaw, Poland and Jacob Kane from Poltava, Russia. His parents operated a small corner store – J. Kane Grocery – where, as a baby, Stanley lay in a basket on the counter while his mother worked the cash register. In 1938, although he was studying to be a lawyer, Stanley dropped out of New York University to help his parents run the grocery.

Over the next few years, Stanley and his brother Daniel grew the family business into an institutional wholesale food distributorship, and in 1959, founded Kane-Miller Corporation. Ever determined, the brothers approached 64 banks before the 65th bank gave them the loan they needed. They began acquiring various food and related industries, so that by the late 1960s and early 70s, Kane-Miller, listed as a Fortune 500 company, had approximately 70 subsidiaries, 20 operating groups, 7,500 employees and annual sales of almost $1 billion.

Guided by integrity and a solid moral compass, Stanley was laser-focused, highly intelligent, innovative, and in the end tremendously successful beyond his dreams. A consummate businessman, he felt most at home sitting at his desk either pouring over spreadsheets, watching MSNBC, reading historical novels, or FaceTiming with family members, which is exactly how he spent his last day.

Stanley met Janet, his wife of 61 years, on a blind date shortly after returning from serving in the Pacific in WWII. Whether fact or fiction, he liked to tease Janet that he remembered seeing her in her Dr. Dentons every time he visited her older brother to play poker during high school. In any event, they fell in love, got married, and raised 3 daughters, living first in New Rochelle and then Bedford Hills, New York.

Janet and Stanley moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1984, where they quickly became pillars of the community, giving generously to the arts and social services. Stanley has been credited by many for rescuing the Asolo Repertory Theater when they were having financial troubles in the 1990s, not just by writing a check, but by agreeing to chair the board of directors and by convincing others to join too.

In addition to his philanthropic work and his success in business, Stanley was also a great tennis player. His competitive spirit and wicked drop shot had him winning tournaments well into his 80s. Still, Stanley would tell you that his greatest accomplishment was his family. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, brother-in-law, father and grandfather.

He lost Janet, the love of his life, on November 7, 2009, just months after losing Daniel, his brother and lifelong business partner. We thought we might lose him then too, but he would amaze us all with his incredible life force and attention to his growing family.

Throughout his 100 years, he worked hard, he played hard, and most of all, he loved easily.

Stanley is survived by his daughters, Katherine Kane, Betsy Kane-Hartnett, and Priscilla Kane Hellweg; his sons-in law, Olin West, John Kane-Hartnett, and John Hellweg; and his seven grandchildren, Jonah Kane-West, Daniel Kane-West, Meghan Kane-Hartnett, Jesse Kane-Hartnett, Liza Kane-Hartnett, Jasper Kane Hellweg, and Brendan Ellis Hellweg.

Cherished by his daughters, revered by his sons-in-law, adored by his grandchildren, treasured by his friends, trusted by his business partners, and respected by everyone who knew him - proof positive of a life well lived.

A private service was held Sunday for the immediate family. A virtual Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 27th. Please email memorial@newrocmanagement.com for details.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Asolo Repertory Theater, 5555 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store