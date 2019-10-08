|
Raub, Stanley L.
He died peacefully on August 12, 2019 at the age of 97.
He was born in Middletown, NY on December 12, 1921. He graduated from Drew University in 1947 with a BA in history, interrupted by WWII, serving in the Marine Corps on the island of Guam, and taught American history to fellow servicemen under the USAF1 program. He then earned his master's degree in English and history at SUNY Albany, and an EdD in administration from NYU. He spent his entire career in education in New York State which included many years as a teacher, superintendent of several schools, followed by many years as an Associate Commissioner of Education under the Rockefeller administration, and Executive Director of NYS Schools Board's Association until his retirement in 1985. Afterward, he consulted and lobbied for handicapped children. He subsequently served as Executive Director of the Association of Proprietary Colleges from 1986 until his second retirement in 1992.
During his teaching career he devoted much time to community organizations interested in the welfare of children. He was a director of the Chamber of Commerce, YMCA, Boy Scouts of America, and the United Fund.
He and his wife retired to Venice, FL in 1995. He was an avid golfer throughout his life, and made many friends along the way. He also was a life-long member of the YMCA, where he enjoyed swimming. In 2001 he was inducted into the Drew U. Athletic Hall of Fame for baseball and basketball.
He is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Annette LeJeune, infant daughter Anne, and son William, a victim of the 9/11 tragedy. He is survived by daughters Susan, and Marie (Lawrence) Scott, daughter-in-law Maureen Raub, and grandchildren Rebecca and Liam Raub and Dillon Scott.
A memorial service for he and his wife will be held on October 12pm in Middletown, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to the William R Raub Scholarship Fund, Siena College, 515 Loudon Road, Loudonville, NY 12211.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019