Duda, Stanley Theodore

Apr 3, 1935 - Aug 5, 2020

Stanley Theodore (Ted) Duda, 85, a life-long Central New York resident, transitioned to his eternal life on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St Joseph's Hospital after a short illness. Throughout his life he was known as Ted or Teddy to his parents, siblings, schoolmates, and Fayetteville friends and Stan to his work associates and North Syracuse friends and neighbors. He spent his formative years in East Syracuse as the eldest of nine children born to the late Stanley J. and Alice Stuck Duda. The Duda family had strong connections to St. Matthew's Church and Ted and his brothers often served as altar boys and worked with and for their father caring for the church, school, and convent.

After attending St. John the Evangelist High School and Le Moyne College, Stan (Ted) served in the National Guard and began what would become a decades-long career working in Data Processing for General Electric. Following his retirement, he further demonstrated his loyalty to General Electric, now Lockheed Martin, by serving as a part-time consultant for many years.

In his early twenties, he married Janet Briggs Duda and moved to Fayetteville, living next door to Janet's parents, Myron Lynn Briggs and Dorothy Williams Briggs. Ted (Stan) and Janet were married for more than 25 years before cancer took Janet's life in 1980 at age 44. They raised three daughters, Barbara J. McGarrity (Tim) of Harrisburg, NC; Elizabeth L. Duda (Bill Wagy) of Sarasota, FL and Deborah A. Fountain (Jim) of Oakdale, CT. Ted (Stan) was introduced to the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department, where he became a life-member, by his father-in-law and both he and Janet became active in the Fire Department's social and civic activities. Ted (Stan) was an EMT and moved up the ranks in the Fire Department, serving as President in 1971. The Duda family were active members of Immaculate Conception parish.

In 1984, Stan married Penelope (Penny) M. Duda and moved to North Syracuse. Stan (Ted) and Penny were avid Syracuse University Basketball Fans surpassed only by their undying support for the New York Yankees. They both shared their love of golf by working at Golf World after their retirement from General Electric. Penny passed away in December, 2019 after a long-illness. Stan (Ted) was a devoted partner, making Penny's care and comfort his top priorities. Stan (Ted) attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Stan (Ted) is also survived by his five siblings, Richard Duda (Mary); Bernie Duda (Laureane); Helen Duda, Mary Margaret Scanlon, and Kathy Crandall, his four granddaughters, Meaghan McGarrity; Erin McGarrity; Rebecca Keenan Bohara (Brett) and Kelly Keenan, more than two dozen nieces and nephews, and his faithful and loving neighbors and friends.

Stan (Ted) was predeceased by his three brothers, Jerome Duda; Daniel Duda; and Gregory Duda.

Due to Covid 19 travel restrictions, a service will be held on April 17, 2021. Fergerson Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to: The Fayetteville Fireman's Association 425 E. Genesee Street, Fayetteville, NY 13066.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store